Dynamo adds Ipswich BS to lender panel

Ipswich Building Society has announced a new partnership with mortgage club Dynamo for Intermediaries.

Originally founded as buy to let club, Dynamo for Intermediaries has grown to encompass standard residential, bridging and commercial mortgages too.

The announcement follows the appointment of Charlotte Grimshaw as Ipswich Building Society’s new head of mortgage sales and represents a continuation of the Society’s approach to extend its nationwide reach.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of mortgage sales, Ipswich Building Society said:

“It has been a tumultuous year for the property industry and for intermediaries and their clients. We are hugely excited to be working with an organisation of Dynamo’s calibre and believe our manual lending approach to be invaluable to Dynamo’s intermediaries in the current economic climate. We look forward to supporting them and their clients.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive, Dynamo for Intermediaries said:

“Although we anticipate that the majority of business placed with Ipswich Building Society will be standard residential and buy to let, we are also attracted by the availability of later life lending, with no maximum age limit for these borrowers. This is an area that we believe will be of increasing interest to our members in the future.”