Dynamo for Intermediaries adds Hodge to panel

Dynamo for Intermediaries has added Hodge to its lender panel.

Members of Dynamo for Intermediaries will now have access to all of Hodge’s mortgage products, including its later life mortgage range.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “Dynamo for Intermediaries is one of the country’s leading mortgage clubs. With a broad proposition that has developed over the years from specialist buy-to-let advice to the all-encompassing specialist service on offer today, it provides a fantastic offering to its brokers. We are really proud to be joining the panel and, in particular, looking forward to having our later life mortgages added to their residential services.

“At Hodge we know there’s no such thing as a typical retirement or customer and our product range has continued to evolve since we first introduced our first equity release product more than 50 years ago. We’re confident that our expertise and extensive range of later life mortgages will help Dynamo for Intermediaries brokers service the modern day retiree both now and in the future.”

Dynamo for Intermediaries’ founder and chief executive, Ying Tan, added: “We’re delighted that Hodge is joining our panel of lenders. I know that they will be welcomed in particular by the many brokers who are looking to service the ever-growing later life market. Hodge is certainly a lender to take notice of and I fully expect to see a lot of interest from our members in the coming months.”