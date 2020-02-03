FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Dynamo launches new broker portal

The portal will offer real-time updates on ongoing enquiries and full access to commission payment statements.

Rozi Jones
|
3rd February 2020
Ying Tan
"We understand the importance of readily accessible information and have developed the new broker portal in particular with this in mind."

Dynamo for Intermediaries has launched a new website and broker portal.

The new portal will provide Club members with real-time updates on ongoing enquiries, full access 24/7 to commission payment statements and the ability to submit new enquiries directly through the portal.

Navigation throughout the site has been optimised and new partner pages have been included for each lender which can be filtered by mortgage sector.

Cat Armstrong, mortgage club director, commented: “We’re extremely excited to be launching our new Dynamo for Intermediaries’ website. In today’s fast-moving marketplace, we understand the importance of readily accessible information and have developed the new broker portal in particular with this in mind. Both current and future members will appreciate the host of new features that have been designed to make it easier than ever to place business through us.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive, added: “We are always looking for ways to tailor our service more closely to the needs of our club members and I am confident that our new website ticks many boxes. As a ‘next gen’ mortgage club we are continuing to push the boundaries and adopt technology that we know will enable the very best outcomes for our clients.”

