Dynamo partners with Hope Capital and BuildLoan

Dynamo for Intermediaries has added Hope Capital and BuildLoan to its lender panel.

Since joining the panel in November, Hope Capital and Dynamo have worked closely together to strike their first deal – a residential property based in London. The buy-to-let purchase employed Hope Capital’s Seventies Collection, opting for a 75% LTV bridging loan.

Dynamo's intermediary members can also access help for their homebuilding clients through BuildLoan.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, commented: “We are delighted to join the panel and be in partnership with Dynamo. It has been a very challenging year for the specialist finance sector, but it is fantastic to join forces with Dynamo, whose values are very much aligned with our own and are dedicated to moving the sector forward.

“The bridging finance market plays an essential role in assisting brokers and their customers as a core financial solution with their current and future plans. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership develop and go from strength to strength in the future, as well as having the opportunity to provide excellent service and a range of bridging finance solutions to brokers and their clients.”

Stu Bryce, national relationship manager at BuildLoan, said: “There’s nothing more specialist than self build and I’m delighted that Dynamo has made the decision to add BuildLoan to its growing distribution panel. BuildLoan has a unique end-to-end service, providing expert guidance, along with solution-based products that are exclusively available through brokers, with features that are not available anywhere else.

“The self and custom build sector looks set to boom in the next couple of years thanks to Government support and in particular the introduction of a Help to Build Scheme.

This will present significant opportunities to mortgage intermediaries in the future. BuildLoan will provide the necessary support, guidance as well as specialist products to help brokers maximise these opportunities.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, added: “Brokers probably only handle a few cases of this type every year and naturally require additional support and some hand-holding in this specialist area. BuildLoan is the ideal partner with exclusive mortgages, expert know-how and the right mortgage solutions for clients looking to self build, renovate, convert or improve their home. We look forward to building our relationship, with the prospect of exciting times for the sector.”