eKeeper adds DocuSign eSignatures to CRM

eKeeper has integrated DocuSign’s eSignature functionality into its intermediary focused CRM, MortgageKeeper.

The feature allows new and existing brokers to sign-up with DocuSign directly and use their own credentials within eKeeper through a range of API Plans.

As part of the integration, eSignatures can be made mandatory for every document or used for specific documents and clients. All documents that are generated as part of the MortgageKeeper workflow system also support eSignature capability, meaning that documents can be automatically generated and delivered through DocuSign to clients.

Recent research from DPR Group found that 80% of consumers would be comfortable electronically signing documents if provided from a broker.

David Bennett, commercial director at eKeeper, commented: “Electronically signing documents is fast becoming a hygiene factor for intermediary CRM platforms and research from our parent group validates this. We were naturally keen, as with other integrations into eKeeper, for the broker to control the third-party relationship, choosing the plans that are relevant to their business and their client base.

“We’ve hit a perfect storm of eSignature functionality and uptake thanks to greater exposure and adoption of eSignatures across different sectors. The need is particularly pertinent given the new realities of remote and social distanced interactions. With our customer lead qualification platform, recent AML and Credit Report capabilities and now this integrated eSignature functionality our flagship CRM product is fast becoming the complete future proofed platform that advisers need.”