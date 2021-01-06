eKeeper launches CRM system for lenders

"We were surprised about the lack of CRM provision in the lender space, needed to handle their intermediary relationships."

eKeeper has launched a new customer relationship management (CRM) system for lenders.

Intermediary Manager can also be used by other product providers, such as savings providers, pensions and wealth providers and insurers.

The system is launching today with The Cambridge Building Society as the first subscriber. Intermediary Manager will structure how The Cambridge’s business development team manages its relationships with its intermediary partners. It will assist with all intermediary activity by securely storing and managing information related to its adviser population, while also integrating business intelligence data from The Cambridge’s mortgage origination platform.

eKeeper has made many of the fundamental features of its broker CRM available to lenders, including full and configurable workflow management for onboarding firms and advisers. It also includes a document management suite to control the production of documents, such as proforma letters, requests, notification of receipt of key documents, as well as automation to ensure appropriate actions are both executed and recorded.

The Cambridge uses the mortgage origination system from eKeeper’s sister company DPR, and the CRM system will integrate data from its mortgage originations into Intermediary Manager, providing full management reporting. This will include visual summaries linked at an either an individual adviser, firm and/or network level as applicable.

David Bennett, commercial director of eKeeper, commented: “We have worked with The Cambridge for some time to launch our newest product and can now roll it out across the market both to lenders and other product providers.

“Following a number of conversations over the past 18 months, we were surprised about the lack of CRM provision in the lender space, needed to handle their intermediary relationships. As we have an extensive range of innovative CRM software and an intimate knowledge of the mortgage and protection sectors, adapting our core system, has allowed us to deliver a tailored relationship system to support The Cambridge’s on-going growth. We have also been able to incorporate many of the strongest key differentiators of eKeeper’s existing CRM systems, which we know will be hugely valuable to lenders.”

Kathy Bowes, intermediary manager at The Cambridge, added: “The launch of the new eKeeper CRM software is a great new development for The Cambridge. The system will provide a holistic view of our intermediary partners and enable my team to have a better understanding of the types of business they tend to work on. The insight gained will enable us to have more meaningful conversations with our intermediaries and allow us to better support their needs.”