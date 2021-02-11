Enra secures £250m funding deal for West One buy-to-let mortgages

"This collaboration allows us to further develop our West One buy-to-let offering in line with our 2021 objectives "

Enra Specialist Finance has secured a £250m investment in future mortgage originations from J.P. Morgan to fund buy-to-let mortgages via its lending arm West One Loans.

Enra has signed a £250m mortgage forward flow agreement with J.P. Morgan, involving the sale of future buy-to-let mortgages originated by Enra.

Enra says this new initiative is focused on supporting the origination of larger buy-to-let mortgage portfolios.

The agreement follows the Group’s inaugural residential mortgage-backed securitisation of its buy-to-let and second charge loans in November 2020.

Enra Specialist Finance has £1bn of assets under management and continues the expansion of West One’s lending capacity. Distribution capability is gathering in strength as West One joins more lender panels including recent deals with Legal & General Mortgage Club and Dynamo.

Danny Waters, CEO of Enra Specialist Finance, said: “This new relationship with J.P. Morgan is another positive move for the business. This collaboration allows us to further develop our West One buy-to-let offering in line with our 2021 objectives and solidifies our position within the market as a large, well-resourced, leading specialist lender.”

Eric Wragge, managing director in securitised products at J.P. Morgan, added: “We are pleased to have worked with Enra on this transaction to help scale its footprint in the buy-to-let arena and look forward to watching its continued growth as a specialist lender.”