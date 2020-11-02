Evolution Money Joins Knowledge Bank

"It’s going to be an exciting 12 months regarding further product development, Knowledge Bank is the ideal partner to help us deliver our current solution and future innovations to a wider audience."

Second charge lender Evolution Money has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Knowledge Bank now holds the full criteria of over 250 lenders and has over 110,000 individual pieces of criteria.

Jim Robinson, head of strategic partnerships at Evolution Money, said: “We are delighted to be able to join Knowledge Bank to bring our specialist lending proposition to an even wider audience of professional brokers and intermediaries. We are confident in our current product, distribution and delivery capabilities. It’s going to be an exciting 12 months regarding further product development, Knowledge Bank is the ideal partner to help us deliver our current solution and future innovations to a wider audience. Be part of the Evolution ”.

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, added: “The team at Evolution Money have really embraced Knowledge Bank and fully understand how we can not only get them in front of thousands of brokers immediately, but also how it fits into their overall distribution strategy. With traffic on our site increasing dramatically since the start of this pandemic, it’s a great time for Evolution Money to come onboard and we look forward to working with them.”