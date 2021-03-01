EXCLUSIVE: United Trust Bank launches first-time buyer range

"This is yet another step towards UTB offering a full suite of specialist mortgage products catering for customers requiring a bespoke underwriting approach"

United Trust Bank has launched a range of residential mortgage products for first-time buyers.

The products will be available across two, three and five-year terms with rates from 3.80% up to 80% LTV.

The maximum loan size is £500,000 on a minimum property value of £100,000.

UTB will require a minimum income of £25,000 and offers a maximum LTI of 4.50.

The range is available for gifted deposit, gifted equity and purchase at undervalue.

Buster Tolfree, commercial mortgages director at, United Trust Bank, commented: “This is yet another step towards UTB offering a full suite of specialist mortgage products catering for customers requiring a bespoke underwriting approach rather than the sausage-factory attitude of more generic credit-score based high-street lenders. Brokers are increasingly discovering why UTB is a becoming a lender they should consider for cases needing more flexibility and common sense underwriting than mainstream lenders can deliver.

“We’ve supported brokers throughout the pandemic and their feedback on the development of our product range and technology led service has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re looking forward to another busy year and more exciting changes to come.”