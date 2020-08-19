EXCLUSIVE: United Trust Bank launches secure chat hub

"This latest fintech development from UTB makes application processing quicker, simpler and more secure for customers, introducers and the Bank"

United Trust Bank has launched its ‘UTB Secure Chat Hub’, providing brokers and customers with a simple and secure way of communicating with the Bank during mortgage applications.

Using the new app, which is available for free from usual app stores, customers can easily communicate with the Bank, upload files such as bank statements and payslips, e-sign documents and scan documents for facial recognition ID verification as well as complete security checks. A soon-to-be-released update will also allow introducers to be able to register, refer cases and forward documentation. The system also provides a higher degree of data security than email communications.

Information can be securely shared by lenders, brokers, lawyers and other professionals signed up to the network. For example, ID verification can be easily and securely passported between UTB and lawyers acting for the Bank, and with a customer’s authority, documentation can be transferred between broker and lender to speed up the application journey, providing all parties are using the same system.

The new UTB Secure Chat Hub is powered by Nivo’s Secure Messaging platform but is United Trust Bank branded.

The Chat Hub is the latest addition to UTB’s #BrokerSummerSupportPackage. Previous elements of the Package, launched in July and aimed at helping brokers to write more business, have included increasing the maximum LTV from 65% to 75% for self-employed borrowers, including 50% of regular additional income in calculations, enhanced criteria for professional contractors, and a limited edition second charge product for customers with historic blips on their repayment record.

Buster Tolfree, commercial mortgages director at United Trust Bank, commented: “This latest fintech development from UTB makes application processing quicker, simpler and more secure for customers, introducers and the Bank and will revolutionise the way we communicate with our mortgage applicants and the way we manage our workflow within the team. The system is fast, flexible and very user friendly. Our suite of innovative fintech features makes several previously onerous tasks quick and simple for customers to complete safely and securely in their own homes.

“Many brokers and lenders have had to change the way they work to overcome the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. UTB continued to lend throughout the lockdown, sometimes using manual workarounds when digital solutions would have been better. Introducing the Secure Chat Hub enables more elements of our application process and communications to become digital. Importantly, this means that we can offer a better, slicker and more efficient application process even before all of the team are working back in the office. I’m sure this newest service enhancement will be another welcome addition to our successful #BrokerSummerSupportPackage.”