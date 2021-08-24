FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

F4B Network adds Precise Mortgages to panel

Rozi Jones
|
24th August 2021
Steve Swyny First 4 Bridging F4B
"This approach aligns perfectly with our offering and will provide a great option for our advisers and their clients who continue to be underserved by the more traditional element of the lending community."

The F4B Network has partnered with Precise Mortgages to bolster its lending panel.

F4B Network members now have access to Precise Mortgages’ range of residential, buy-to-let and second charge loans, alongside its technology-driven underwriting and credit risk management processes.

The F4B Network, which launched in February 2021, consists of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders, plus a range of protection and GI providers. It also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of remote file checking, CRM system, research tools and a PI insurance package.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B Network, commented: “Precise Mortgages is a lender which is operating at the top of its game and combines an exciting proposition with a huge amount of experience and expertise across the specialist markets.

“It’s a lender which prides itself on strong service values and utilises the latest technology and scorecards to give decisions on a range of transactions within minutes. This approach aligns perfectly with our offering and will provide a great option for our advisers and their clients who continue to be underserved by the more traditional element of the lending community.”

Emily Machin, head of specialist finance and new build at Precise Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to join the F4B Network and bring our innovative offering to an even wider range of brokers.

“As one of the country’s leading specialist lenders, we’re excited to be partnering with a network which is dedicated to generating more opportunities for brokers to grow their businesses in the right way.”

