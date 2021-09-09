FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Family BS cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.35%

Rozi Jones
|
9th September 2021
"The reintroduction of our five-year fixed rate product and interest only reductions provide intermediaries greater choice"

Family Building Society has refreshed its mortgage product range with rate reductions and all fixed rate end dates extended.

Highlights include its Family Mortgage product for first-time buyers, which has reduced by 0.35% to 3.29% fixed for five years, and three-year discount interest-only products which have been cut by 0.30%.

Five-year fixed rates, which have been reintroduced to the Society's core range, and joint mortgage sole owner ranges have also seen reductions of 0.10%.

Keith Barber, director of business development at the Society, said: “Despite the approaching end of the of the stamp duty holiday, we continue to see strong demand. The reintroduction of our five-year fixed rate product and interest only reductions provide intermediaries greater choice, particularly for the underserved later life borrower and those looking for additional family assistance through our joint mortgage sole owner mortgage.

“And as house prices continue to rise, we are pleased to be able to give first time buyers an additional helping hand by reducing our award-winning Family Mortgage product by 0.35% to 3.29%, fixed for five years.“

