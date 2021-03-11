FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

February records 11 busiest days ever for preparing mortgage documents: Twenty7Tec

Rozi Jones
|
11th March 2021
busy capacity too much overworked desk admin
"Despite coming hot on the heels of an outstanding January and yet subject to the Chancellor's Budget in March 2021, February surpassed expectations."

February 2021 saw the 11 busiest days ever for preparing mortgage documents, as well as 13 of the highest ever 15 days, according to the latest Twenty7Tec market report.

Twenty7Tec reported a 9.94% increase in total value of loans documented using its systems compared to January, and documented £43.7bn of loans equating to £13.9bn of gross mortgage lending in February.

Searches were up across all types of mortgages, including a noticeable rise in buy-to-let volumes of almost 7%.

First-time buyers made up almost 20% of the mortgage searches in February, with Twenty7Tec also seeing a 10% rise in the volume of mortgage searches for houses valued over £1m.

James Tucker, CEO at Twenty7Tec, commented: “Despite coming hot on the heels of an outstanding January and yet subject to the Chancellor's Budget in March 2021, February surpassed expectations.

"Volumes were up across the board for both searches and documents prepared. Equally, the ratio of purchase to remortgage (65:35) appears settled. The ratio of first time buyer searches also appears settled at around 20%.

"We'll report back on the effects of the Budget announcements as they begin to affect our figures.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.