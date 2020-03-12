FHL announces packager agreement with Y3S

"Foundation continues to broaden its distribution and this is one such example"

Foundation Home Loans has announced a new partnership with specialist finance packager, Y3S Bridging & Commercial.

Foundation is joining the lender panel of Y3S B&C, who will now be able to provide fully-packaged cases across the lender’s full range of buy-to-let products.

Y3S B&C offers a one-hour turnaround, dedicated account managers, lowest-rate guarantees, commission and rate matching, a simpler referral process, a nationwide courier service to clients, plus 24-hour commission payments.

Grant Hendry, head of national accounts at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Foundation continues to broaden its distribution and this is one such example, by working with leading lights in this sector such as Y3S B&C, who are specialist operators that understand both the needs of their introducers and what we expect from a fully-packaged case.

"There is a growing level of complexity in the specialist buy-to-let sector and Y3S B&C are both highly-experienced and offer a range of benefits to their introducers which ensures all stakeholders receive an excellent service. We’re looking forward to working with the Y3S B&C team and helping them and their introducers understand the many product opportunities that Foundation can offer in this key sector.”

Andrew Gage, managing director at Y3S B&C, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have agreed packaging status with Foundation Home Loans. We are looking forward to forging a strong relationship with the Foundation family. The products available with Foundation will give even greater choice for our intermediaries and clients alike. We are excited to be doing business with them.”