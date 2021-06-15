FHL expands first-time buyer offering in residential range overhaul

"We anticipate there will be a growing number of potential first-time buyers coming to market looking for specialist residential products"

Foundation Home Loans has refreshed its residential product offering, allowing first-time buyers to access more of the range.

The changes mean first-time buyers can now access up to 90% LTV on the F1 product. Foundation has also extended the maximum LTVs across both its F2 and F3 ranges with a new maximum LTV of 85% for F2 and 80% for F3.

Changes have been made across all areas of the range, with some rates lowered by up to 70 basis points.

On the F1 range, a five-year fix at 90% LTV is now priced at 4.99% with no product fee. Additionally, all five-year fixed rates across the F1 range with a £995 fee have seen reductions, with a 65% LTV product now starting at 3.24%.

Additionally, a two-year discount product with no early repayment charges has been opened up to 85% LTV borrowers for the first time with a rate of 3.89%, as well as options at 65%, 75% and 80% LTV.

There have also been cuts by up to 50 basis points on Foundation’s Green Reward remortgage products, which provide £750 cashback and a reduced product fee for borrowers with properties at an EPC rating level of C and above. Rates on the two-year fix options now start at 3.19% at 75% LTV.

On Foundation's F2 range, for borrowers with client blips, pricing has been cut across its fixed rates and variable rates, including a cut of 70 basis points for its 80% LTV five-year fix which is now 3.89%, down from 4.59%.

New two and five-year fee-assisted fixes have also been launched with a £595 fee and product options now up to 85% LTV for both. These are available for both purchase and remortgage borrowers and come with one free valuation and no application fee.

On the F3 range, Foundation has launched new 80% LTV products at 4.29% fixed for two years and 4.49% fixed for five years.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Today we’re announcing a major refresh of our residential product range with price cuts across many existing products, the introduction of higher LTVs, specific new products across all our F1, F2 and F3 sectors, and a major move which will allow first-time buyers access to almost every single residential product on offer.

“We anticipate there will be a growing number of potential first-time buyers coming to market looking for specialist residential products and this is a range which now fully caters for that borrower demographic.

“A major focus for Foundation this year is our specialist residential offering and we believe this refreshed range offers a considerable amount of competition for advisers and a wealth of product options for those borrowers who have a range of specialist needs such as multiple or complex income streams, are self-employed, or who have historical credit issues.

“Foundation’s sales team is on hand to support advisers with these clients, and this highly-competitive range should offer plenty of product solutions for their needs.”