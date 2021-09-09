FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

FHL launches limited edition buy-to-let and remortgage products

Rozi Jones
|
9th September 2021
George Gee Foundation FHL
"We are very pleased to be able to offer this new F1 limited edition range, which comes with no fees at all for remortgaging owner-occupiers and flat product fees for landlord borrowers"

Foundation Home Loans has launched new limited edition owner-occupier remortgage products with no fees and buy-to-let flat-fee options for both individual and limited company borrowers.

The 75% LTV owner-occupier remortgage products have two and five-year options, priced at 3.19% and 3.49% respectively, available on a capital and interest basis, with a minimum loan size of £200,000. Products come with no fees and a free standard valuation.

The new buy-to-let limited editions are available for both purchase and remortgage to individual and limited company landlords. A 75% LTV two-year fixed rate is available at 2.94%, while a five-year option is available at 3.14%. Each product comes with a flat fee of £1,995 and there is no minimum loan size.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “There is growing interest in those products which can keep the upfront costs to a minimum for borrowers, so we are very pleased to be able to offer this new F1 limited edition range, which comes with no fees at all for remortgaging owner-occupiers and flat product fees for landlord borrowers, both individual and limited company.

“With highly competitive interest rates we believe these new limited editions will provide advisers with a set of options to fit a number of client demographics.

“The flat fee option for landlords also means these buy-to-let limited editions are highly competitive on total cost and will interest landlords who specifically want larger loan amounts.

“Foundation is committed to both the specialist residential and buy-to-let market and we want to work with advisers and their clients to find the most suitable product options in a highly-competitive market.”

 

