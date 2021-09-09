FHL launches limited edition buy-to-let and remortgage products

"We are very pleased to be able to offer this new F1 limited edition range, which comes with no fees at all for remortgaging owner-occupiers and flat product fees for landlord borrowers"

Foundation Home Loans has launched new limited edition owner-occupier remortgage products with no fees and buy-to-let flat-fee options for both individual and limited company borrowers.

The 75% LTV owner-occupier remortgage products have two and five-year options, priced at 3.19% and 3.49% respectively, available on a capital and interest basis, with a minimum loan size of £200,000. Products come with no fees and a free standard valuation.

The new buy-to-let limited editions are available for both purchase and remortgage to individual and limited company landlords. A 75% LTV two-year fixed rate is available at 2.94%, while a five-year option is available at 3.14%. Each product comes with a flat fee of £1,995 and there is no minimum loan size.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “There is growing interest in those products which can keep the upfront costs to a minimum for borrowers, so we are very pleased to be able to offer this new F1 limited edition range, which comes with no fees at all for remortgaging owner-occupiers and flat product fees for landlord borrowers, both individual and limited company.

“With highly competitive interest rates we believe these new limited editions will provide advisers with a set of options to fit a number of client demographics.

“The flat fee option for landlords also means these buy-to-let limited editions are highly competitive on total cost and will interest landlords who specifically want larger loan amounts.

“Foundation is committed to both the specialist residential and buy-to-let market and we want to work with advisers and their clients to find the most suitable product options in a highly-competitive market.”