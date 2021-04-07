FHL launches new limited edition and short-term products in range refresh

"As a lender active in these areas we want to ensure advisers and their clients have access to a highly competitive range, right across the buy-to-let product space."

Foundation Home Loans has cut rates across its standard and HMO ranges, and launched a new limited edition limited company buy-to-let five-year fix and two new short-term let products.

The limited company product is priced at 3.24%, 10 basis points below Foundation’s core limited company range, with a reduced 1.5% fee and is available up to 75% LTV with a maximum loan amount of £1 million, and ICR calculated at 125% of pay rate.

The lender welcomes portfolio landlords and has no limit to the background portfolio size for each borrower, subject to a maximum of £3m with Foundation.

New short-term let products includer a two-year 65% LTV discount of 1.6% giving a current pay rate of 3.49%, and a 75% LTV 1.2% discount giving a current pay rate of 3.89%.

Foundation has also made a series of rate cuts across a number of buy-to-let products.

A standard two-year F2 (for borrowers with some credit blips) at 65% LTV has reduced to 3.19% from 3.24%, and at 75% LTV to 3.34% from 3.39%. A five-year F2 fix at 65% LTV has been cut from 3.44% to 3.39% and a 75% LTV product has been cut to 3.54% from 3.64%. All products come with a 2% fee.

New HMO products include a five-year F2 at 65% LTV reduced to 3.49% from 3.59% and at 75% LTV to 3.64% from 3.74%, both with a 2% fee.

Additionally, Foundation has cut rates on its current short-term let products, reducing its five-year fix at 65% LTV to 3.99% from 4.19% and the 75% LTV to 4.29% from 4.79%.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “There’s no doubting that the Budget announcement on stamp duty has eased a number of worries about purchase completion, but it has also resulted in an increased activity impetus particularly from landlords.

"Landlords continue to seek out properties that can deliver strong yield – hence the focus on HMO and short-term lets – and as a lender active in these areas we want to ensure advisers and their clients have access to a highly competitive range, right across the buy-to-let product space. Along with our flexible criteria and our personal service, we believe this current range will be of huge benefit to many advisers and their landlord clients.”