Mortgages

FHL partners with The Mortgage Trading Company

The Mortgage Trading Company provides solutions for advisers’ more complex mortgage enquiries.

Rozi Jones
|
24th February 2020
puzzle piece partnership
"We continue to broaden the number of packager firms we work with and we’re very pleased to announce this new relationship "

Foundation Home Loans has announced a new partnership with packager firm, The Mortgage Trading Company.

From today, Foundation will be joining the lender panel of The Mortgage Trading Company.

Based in Leeds, The Mortgage Trading Company works with lenders in order to provide solutions for advisers’ more complex mortgage enquiries.

The Mortgage Trading Company packages in a number of other product areas including residential, second-charge, commercial and bridging finance.

Grant Hendry, head of national accounts at Foundation Home Loans, said: “At Foundation we continue to broaden the number of packager firms we work with and we’re very pleased to announce this new relationship with Tony and his team at The Mortgage Trading Company. The business has a wealth of experience and is very well-respected in the packager community, and we’re sure advisers will see the benefit of using their service covering more complex client options in the specialist buy-to-let market.”

Tony Crossley, director of The Mortgage Trading Company, commented: “‘We are delighted to be adding Foundation Home Loans to our lender panel. We are only interested in extending our current panel when a new lender has criteria that adds value to our current offering. We are excited at the prospect of working with Foundation.”

