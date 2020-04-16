Financial Reporter’s Tech in Mortgages Virtual Roadshow tackles client retention, social media - and the rise of Zoom

"During these more complicated times where leads from estate agents aren’t coming in, many advisers may turn to tech to improve their marketing and client retention"

Financial Reporter’s second Virtual Roadshow, which took place yesterday, revealed that while broker firms are comfortable with sales CRMs and sourcing systems, there is still room for improvement when it comes to technology.

The event, launched as part of Financial Reporter’s new digital events calendar, saw the popular roadshow format reimagined as a virtual meeting room to comply with current social distancing needs - with six leading mortgage technology providers on hand to educate and inform delegates.

Speakers from Dock 9, Eligible, Knowledge Bank, OMS, Smartr365 and eKeeper Group explored a range of topics, from staying profitable and gaining leads amid 2020’s tumultuous background to what the future of integrated mortgage technology may look like.

During the event, attendees were asked to answer a series of questions about how they perceive the technology available in the mortgage industry, and how this perception has changed in light of Covid-19.

Before the current crisis, 100% of the 52 advisers polled said they either used mortgage technology ‘often’ or ‘when necessary’ indicating that it has become an integral part of the advice lifecycle. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 66% also agreed that the current climate had increased their use of mortgage technology.

Interestingly, however, there was a gulf in the reasons advisers were using technology. Many - 64% and 62% respectively - were using tech such as sourcing systems to speed up processes or get information unavailable elsewhere, and maintaining client records (52%) was also a common answer. But just 19% used technology to market their business, and just 24% to keep their team connected - with only 10% using tech to support their HR processes.

Financial Reporter's communications director, Amy Loddington, said: “It’s clear that tech is now an absolutely integral part of the day-to-day role of an adviser, and it was fantastic to see so many people attending our Tech in Mortgages Virtual Roadshow yesterday - there’s a real sense that people are engaging with the multitude of options available to them.

“Of course, if you can think of it, there’s a tech solution for it - and during these more complicated times where leads from estate agents aren’t coming in, many advisers may turn to tech to improve their marketing and client retention, so I think we’ll see an increase in the percentage of firms who actively engage with social media and mailing systems.

“Our speakers yesterday did a fantastic job of exploring all facets of technology that could be of use to intermediaries - from the industry-specific sourcing systems and client tracking, to exploring the benefits of video-calling software like Zoom when it comes to maintaining the personal touch in your service. It was incredibly interesting and everyone was really engaged, so we’re looking forward to our next session already!”

Mark Dryden, technical director at eKeeper, commented: “Really proud to be involved in such a great initiative, which not only brings together the great and good of the tech world, but reflects how we’re all adapting and evolving to the new remote way of working.”

Mark Lusted, managing director of Dock 9, who spoke at the event, said: "Events and seminars are valuable tools for advisers keeping up to date with the latest best practice and technology, so in this current unusual period it was great to see Financial Reporter innovating and launching their Virtual Roadshow format. It was well-run and a valuable day."