First Direct allows Coronavirus patients to switch mortgage rate

First Direct is the latest lender to announce a package of support for customers affected by Covid-19.

Those who are financially impacted by the virus will be offered 'breathing space' on repayments, will have early access to fixed rate savings accounts without closure charges, and can apply for an increase in credit card and overdraft limits.

Consumers will also have the opportunity to apply to extend the remaining term of their mortgage or switch their rate.

Earlier this week, Royal Bank of Scotland pledged to defer mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months for customers affected by Coronavirus.

RBS will also waive early closure charges on fixed savings accounts, refund credit card cash advance fees, and offer increased credit card and cash withdrawal limits.

The measures come as the Italian government suspends mortgage, tax, and interest repayments for all citizens as the country remains on lockdown.

HSBC UK, the parent company of First Direct, says it is working closely with the Government and UK Finance to identify emerging issues and make sure customers and businesses have the advice and support they need.

Anna MacFarlane, commercial director at First Direct, said: “We know some of our customers will be affected financially by Covid-19. To help our customers who need some support we have a range of measures to help them through these uncertain times.”