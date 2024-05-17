FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Fleet cuts rates and launches 65% limited company products

Buy-to-let specialist lender Fleet Mortgages has today cut pricing on two of its 65% LTV standard products as well as launching new limited company 65% products.

Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
17th May 2024
There are two new, five-year fixed-rate limited company products launched today; one with a zero fee option, available at 5.64%, and a 5.44% product with a fixed fee of £1,999, available up to a maximum loan size of £300k.

Fleet has also cut rates on two of its 65% LTV standard five-year, fixed-rate products by 20 basis points.

The zero fee option is now available at a rate of 5.64%, previously 5.84%, while the 5.44% product, previously 5.64%, has a £1,999 fixed fee.

All standard products come with a rental calculation of 125% at pay rate for basic tax payers and 145% at pay rate for higher rate tax payers. Free valuations are available for properties valued up to £500k, and are discounted for values above this.

Steve Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented:

“After last week’s new standard product launches and rate cuts, this week we have been able to turn our attention to our limited company range, launching new 65% LTV five-year fixes, with zero and fixed fee options. We’ve also been able to cut rates by a significant 20 basis points for standard 65% LTV five-year fixes, again with both zero and fixed fee options. Our aim here is to present advisers with a variety of options for their landlord clients, whether they want a lower rate with a fixed fee in order to help meet affordability, or they want a zero fee option. This is about providing a product proposition which works for a variety of wants and needs, for landlord borrowers seeking to either purchase or refinance.”

