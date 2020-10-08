FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Fleet Mortgages expands sales team

Rozi Jones
|
8th October 2020
Louisa Ritchie Fleet 3
"Louisa will be working directly with our existing key accounts but also ensuring that we grow our relationships and partnerships with other networks, clubs and distributors."

Fleet Mortgages has appointed Louisa Ritchie as its new key account manager.

Louisa will be responsible for managing strategic partnerships with Fleet’s existing key accounts and identifying opportunities to work with new network and distributor partners.

She has over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry working for lenders, advisers and distributors. Louise has previously been a national account manager at Together and TSB Bank.

Louisa is also being joined at Fleet Mortgages by two new telephone BDMs. John Gorard will be TBDM for the South East having held a similar position at Castle Trust for the last two years, while Sarah Bowen will be TBDM for South West, having previously held both BDM and advisory roles.

Steve Cox, distribution director at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “Our aim at Fleet is always to ensure we have quality individuals working directly with advisory firms and strategic partners, so we are very pleased to announce Louisa’s appointment as she arrives with vast mortgage market experience and a great reputation.

“Louisa will be working directly with our existing key accounts but also ensuring that we grow our relationships and partnerships with other networks, clubs and distributors. This is a highly important part of the market and we want to ensure that as many advisers as possible have access to our buy-to-let products and services.

“We’re also able to enhance the support to advisers with the appointment of John and Sarah as new Fleet TBDMs, and they are on hand to deliver everything needed by advisers in the South East and South West regions.

“Fleet is urging all advisers active in the buy-to-let sector to contact us to see how we can support them and their landlord clients.”

