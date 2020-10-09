FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Fluent Mortgages joins Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

Rozi Jones
|
9th October 2020
Tim Wheeldon Fluent
"It’s exciting to have Fluent Mortgages on board, and we look forward to working with them to deliver the real and tangible benefits that Lendex brings."

Fluent Mortgages has become the latest business to integrate with Mortgage Brain’s new multi-lender submission and application gateway, Lendex.

Lendex enables advisers to request a Decision in Principle or submit a full mortgage application directly to the back office system of participating lenders through just one login, removing the need to have to log into individual lender websites. In addition, Lendex will help advisers meet their compliance requirements by providing a comprehensive audit trail.

The addition of Fluent Mortgages, which is due to take place in the next couple of months, will allow advisers to populate information within Lendex directly from the Fluent CRM system.

Both Virgin Money and Nationwide Building Society joined Lendex in August, with further lenders due to be added shortly.

Tim Wheeldon, chief operating officer at Fluent Mortgages, commented: “Lendex is the sort of technological innovation that will deliver benefits to advisers and clients alike, providing a more efficient, satisfying, and speedy mortgage process. At Fluent Mortgages we are always keen to support such developments and we look forward to working with Mortgage Brain on Lendex.”

Sharon Marshall, sales director at Mortgage Brain, added: “Lenders and distributors alike recognise the value of Lendex, and how it streamlines the mortgage process. It’s exciting to have Fluent Mortgages on board, and we look forward to working with them to deliver the real and tangible benefits that Lendex brings.”

