Mortgages

Foundation Home Loans appoints product marketing specialist

In 2019 Sarah won 'Marketer of the Year' at the Financial Reporter Women's Recognition Awards.

Rozi Jones
|
16th July 2020
Sarah Wade
"I’m delighted to be joining Foundation Home Loans at this important time, to spearhead our customer-focused marketing activity for the residential range."

Foundation Home Loans has appointed Sarah Wade as its new product marketing specialist.

Sarah will have a specific focus on Foundation’s specialist residential range for borrowers who have less than straightforward requirements, including those with credit blips such as defaults and CCJs, or who may have been turned down by high-street/mainstream lenders.

Sarah’s most recent mortgage market role was as senior channel marketing manager at Kensington, and previously worked at GE Money Home Lending in a variety of marketing, communication, PR and brand roles over a 12-year period.

In 2019 Sarah won ‘Marketer of the Year’ at the Financial Reporter Women’s Recognition Awards.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We’ve not been backward in coming forward when it comes to announcing our ambitions in the specialist residential space and Sarah’s appointment is another piece in the Foundation jigsaw puzzle, in order to bolster our expertise and to ensure we are offering products and criteria which meet the needs of this borrower demographic. Given the impact of Covid-19, we fully anticipate an increase in demand for specialist residential products, and Sarah will work closely with the team here in order to develop our proposition and make us one of the ‘go to’ lenders for advisers with these types of clients.”

Sarah Wade commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Foundation Home Loans at this important time, to spearhead our customer-focused marketing activity for the residential range. I'm keen to start working very closely with my new marketing, product and sales colleagues, along with the wider team. I also look forward to developing engaging relationships with our greatly supportive corporate accounts and intermediary partners, to share how Foundation can serve intermediaries and their clients now and in the future.”

