FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Foundation Home Loans launches new fee-assisted buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2021
George Gee Foundation
"Our fee-assisted options have proved very popular amongst advisers and their landlord clients, as they allow borrowers to keep their upfront costs low"

Foundation Home Loans has launched a number of new products, including fee-assisted options for purchase and remortgage, two fixed-fee HMO and multi-unit blocks (MUB) deals, in addition to rate reductions on its 80% LTV products.

The fee-assisted options – which all come with a fixed £1,495 fee, one free valuation, no application fee and £250 cashback - are available to both individual and limited company landlord borrowers up to 75% LTV on a purchase or remortgage basis. Two-year fixed rates start at 3.39% and five-year fixes at 3.59% up to 65% LTV, with 75% LTV rates starting at 3.59% and 3.74% respectively.

Foundation is also launching new standard HMO (up to six occupants) and large HMO/MUB five-year fixes at 75% LTV, available to limited company and individual landlords, which start at 3.79% and come with a fixed £1,495 fee.

Additionally, Foundation has reduced rates on its 80% LTV two and five-year individual and limited company buy-to-let products to 3.79% from 3.99% and 4.29% from 4.49% respectively.

ICR is calculated at 125% for limited company mortgages at pay rate for the five-year fix, and at the notional rate of 5.5% on the two-year fix.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Our fee-assisted options have proved very popular amongst advisers and their landlord clients, as they allow borrowers to keep their upfront costs low and access highly-competitive pricing, whether for an individual or limited company, and whether focused on standard properties or HMOs.

“In particular, we believe these new fee-assisted products will appeal to those landlords seeking to purchase multiple properties, as we have widened their availability to both purchasers and those remortgaging. Our new HMO/MUB fee-assisted deals should also support landlords who want larger-value, higher-yielding properties without paying a percentage-fee.

“Overall, it’s clear there is a very strong ongoing demand from landlord borrowers for a specialist approach to underwriting and our commitment to keeping landlord costs low will continue as we seek to ensure Foundation’s broad buy-to-let range serves intermediaries advising in this space.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.