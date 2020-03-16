Foundation Home Loans refreshes entire BTL range

"This new range recognises the specific needs of today’s landlord, whether they want to add lower-value properties or they want to access higher-yielding HMOs or multi-unit blocks."

Foundation Home Loans has announced a full refresh of its buy-to-let product range with a number of new products, cuts to product fees, and an extension of all product end dates.

All two-year fixed-rate products have had their product fees halved to 1% and Foundation's buy-to-let five-year remortgage special has seen fees cut by £500 to £2,495.

Foundation has also cut the fee on its five-year fixed buy-to-let ‘ERC 3’ product down to 1%.

The lender has also launched a brand new five-year fix at 80% LTV within its F1 tier – for borrowers with a near-perfect credit record – priced at 4.24% with a flat product fee of £1,995.

The new range covers all Foundation’s individual and limited company products as well as its HMO range, large loan HMO/multi-unit block range and its products for short-term let properties. There is also a number of products for portfolio landlord borrowers requiring ‘low loans’ with a minimum loan size of £30,000, rather than £50,000.

End dates for all products have also been extended to the end of July.

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are very pleased to be launching a refreshed buy-to-let product range which we believe is a direct response to landlord demand, plus is both highly competitive on price and offers advisers and their landlord borrowers a number of criteria options, whatever the type of property they are seeking finance for.

"There has undoubtedly been a shift towards adding to portfolios in recent months, particularly by portfolio and professional landlords, and this new range recognises the specific needs of today’s landlord, whether they want to add lower-value properties or they want to access higher-yielding HMOs or multi-unit blocks."