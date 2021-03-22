FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Furlough-friendly mortgages and missed payments continue to top broker searches

Rozi Jones
|
22nd March 2021
business adviser paper tech
"The wide-ranging implications of Covid-19 are continuing to play out in the mortgage market and it’s clear that advisers are playing a critical role for borrowers."

Advisers completed more searches for furlough-friendly mortgages than any other criteria point in February, with more than 1,000 searches logged on Legal & General’s SmartrCriteria.

The continued focus on mortgages for furloughed borrowers follows a dramatic 230% rise in searches for these products between December 2020 and January 2021.

The tool, which helps advisers quickly determine suitable mortgage lenders for their clients, also showed that search volumes continued to rise, increasing by 8% between January and February. The follows a 69% increase in January and suggests that activity in the mortgage market has remained strong in the opening months of 2021.

The data also showed a 27% increase in searches for lenders that would consider borrowers who had missed a mortgage repayment, reflecting the growing cohort of mortgage borrowers who have seen their finances negatively impacted by the crisis.

Furthermore, the findings revealed that rising house prices, stoked by strong market demand, could also be placing pressure on buyers to seek out more affordable routes onto the ladder. SmartrCriteria tracked a 60% increase in searches for joint borrower-sole proprietor mortgages. The data follows an 8.5% increase in the UK’s average house price last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Clare Beardmore, head of mortgage transformation and operations at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “The wide-ranging implications of Covid-19 are continuing to play out in the mortgage market and it’s clear that advisers are playing a critical role for borrowers. Not only are many focusing their efforts on finding lenders that meet the needs of those with more complex financial circumstances, including those on furlough, but they are increasingly supporting others with more affordable routes onto the ladder too.

“SmartrCriteria is helping these intermediaries to efficiently source mortgages at a time where the market is incredibly busy and when a growing proportion of borrowers are needing specialist support. At Legal & General Mortgage Club we are committed to helping improve operational efficiency, and the continued development of tools like SmartrCriteria will support intermediaries in matching customers to products that best suit their needs.”

