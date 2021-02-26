Furness BS launches new larger loan range

"We think these products are well suited to offer fantastic value for customers, making Furness an easy choice for our broker partners."

Furness Building Society has launched two new fixed rate products for larger loan applications across England, Scotland and Wales.

The new intermediary-exclusive products start at 1.19% for loans up to 60% LTV, rising to 1.29% for cases up to 75% LTV. Both products carry an application fee of £1,499 which can be paid upfront or added to the loan. Applications between £150,000 and £1,000,000 are welcome for purchases and remortgages.

Remortgages come with a free valuation and standard legal fees in England and Wales and a free valuation and £150 towards legal fees in Scotland.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at Furness, said: “We think these products are well suited to offer fantastic value for customers, making Furness an easy choice for our broker partners.

"We’re happy to consider applications on new build houses and every case will be assessed by one of our experienced underwriters so if you’ve got clients with a complex income stream we can deal with that and similarly we’re well equipped to assess self employed applications.”