Furness for Intermediaries cuts two-year fixed rates

Furness for Intermediaries has reduced rates across a number of its two-year fixed rate products.

A two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV is now available at 1.09%, with a £1,499 fee which can be paid up front or added to the loan.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fix sees a reduction of 10bps to 1.19% with a £1,499 fee.

All products offer a free valuation and free legal and valuation package for standard remortgages in England and Wales with a contribution towards legal fees in Scotland.

At 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been cut to 1.69%, with a £1,250 fee. This mortgage doesn’t quality for a free valuation on purchases but still offers a legal and valuation package on standard remortgages.

Alasdair McDonald at Furness for Intermediaries said: “Our product teams are working really hard to deliver excellent value in our range of mortgages and we believe these products will source extremely well.

"We’re hoping to see business coming in from our existing broker partners and those haven’t had a chance to place lower LTV business with us previously."