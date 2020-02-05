FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Furness for Intermediaries hires Midlands BDM

Emma has held previous roles at The West Brom and Primis.

5th February 2020
"With her background working as a broker, as well as her knowledge of building societies, she is perfectly placed to understand the challenges that brokers face"

Furness for Intermediaries has appointed Emma Saint as a business development manager for the Midlands.

Emma has over 14 years of experience in the mortgage market, with previous roles at The West Brom and Primis.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “I am thrilled that we’re able to further strengthen our business development team with Emma’s arrival at FFI. With her background working as a broker, as well as her knowledge of building societies, she is perfectly placed to understand the challenges that brokers face in today’s market and how a niche lender such as Furness can be agile enough to meet their needs

"The Midlands is a key area for us, and Emma will focus on highlighting the range of solutions that our individual approach to underwriting enables us to offer. These include self-build mortgages, shared ownership, holiday lets and mortgages for the self-employed.”

Emma added: “I’m really excited to be working for Furness Building Society, a lender I have followed since my time working as a broker. I’m looking forward to building some strong relationships with both existing and new partners throughout the Midlands, providing solutions to difficult cases which they may have struggled to place elsewhere.”

