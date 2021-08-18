Furness launches new 95% LTV products

"We are delighted to be able to continue to support first-time buyers across England, Scotland and Wales."

Furness for Intermediaries has launched two new 95% LTV products available for residential cases across England, Scotland and Wales.

The new fee-free fixed rates feature two and five-year options and both carry a rate of 3.59%, giving the client the option to fix for a term suitable to them.

Both products also offer a free standard valuation package for purchase and remortgage, as well as a standard incentive package of free valuation and legal fees for cases in England and Wales. For cases in Scotland, a contribution of £150 towards legal fees will apply.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue to support first-time buyers across England, Scotland and Wales. Our criteria and approach to underwriting means that our solutions are not just about the rate, we do not credit score, we lend on new build houses, what’s more we also offer a joint borrower, sole proprietor solution to help support those trying to get on the property ladder.

"So if you have a client who is looking to buy their first home I would invite you to contact our experienced team who are on hand to talk you through your case.”