Furness reduces 80% LTV and interest-only product rates

Furness has repriced two of its 80% LTV discounted rate mortgages which are available across England, Scotland and Wales.

The newly reduced products start at 1.19% with a £1,499 fee and 1.29% with a £999 fee.

Furness has also launched two new interest-only 70% LTV fixed rates, with a two-year option at 1.49% and a five-year fix at 1.99%. Both products carry a £999 fee and applications are welcome for cases up to £900,000.

In addition, both new and existing customers will now be able to benefit from a 2.29% two-year fixed rate or a 2.59% five-year fix for cases up to 85% LTV. Both products carry a £999 fee and are available on a capital and interest basis.

On all new products, the fee can be added to the loan or paid up front.

To further help clients, Furness offer a free standard valuation package for purchases and remortgages and a free legals package for standard remortgages (£150 contribution for Scottish properties)

Alasdair McDonald from Furness for Intermediaries said: “The launch of these new products gives both our new and existing customers greater choice when they are looking for a lender who can help with their lower LTV mortgage.

"As well has having competitive rates available, a further benefit of using the Furness is that our bespoke underwriting process means that each case is looked at individually by our team of underwriters who have a strong understanding of complex cases.”