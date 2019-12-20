FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Gatehouse Bank expands residential team

Rozi Jones
|
20th December 2019
"The Bank has seen a significant increase in the number of brokers and introducers we work with and I’m confident that both Chelsea and Lottie will provide great support"

Gatehouse Bank has made two new appointments to its residential property finance team.

Chelsea O’Grady, who joined the Bank in 2017 as sales support to the business development team, has been appointed as a telephone BDM based in the Bank’s Milton Keynes office.

Gatehouse has also appointed Lottie Clayton as a BDM to manage existing and new broker relationships for the Northern region, based in the Bank’s Wilmslow office.

Lottie brings almost 20 years of financial services experience to her new role and joins Gatehouse from Chorley Building Society, where she was a BDM. Earlier in her career, she was a mortgage adviser for a number of providers including Countrywide and NatWest.

Faisal Dar, head of intermediary business development, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lottie to Gatehouse Bank. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the intermediary market and is a great addition to the Residential Property Finance team.

“Gatehouse is committed to providing staff with opportunities to develop their careers within the Bank, and Chelsea’s hard work and eagerness to develop has resulted in her progressing quickly in the team.

“Over the last two years, the Bank has seen a significant increase in the number of brokers and introducers we work with and I’m confident that both Chelsea and Lottie will provide great support to our partners.”

