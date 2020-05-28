Gatehouse Bank increases maximum FTV to 75%

"We are pleased to be able to offer 75% FTV products at competitive rates for UK, expat and international customers. "

Gatehouse Bank has increased its maximum finance to value to 75% LTV on all buy-to-let and home purchase plan products.

Finance to value (FTV) is the Shariah-compliant equivalent of loan to value (LTV) for conventional mortgages.

The Bank reduced its maximum FTV to 65% in April, due to difficulties in gaining physical valuations during the lockdown.

The return of physical valuations means that Gatehouse can also accept new applications up to 75% FTV for new builds and apartment buildings above six storeys and 70% FTV for HMOs and MUFBs.

The changes also mean that any applications submitted before the lockdown in March for finance between 65% and 75% FTV will proceed, and new applications can be made up to the 75% FTV limit.

Additionally, the Bank has increased its maximum property values to £5m on buy-to-let and £2.5m on home purchase plans in England.

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer 75% FTV products at competitive rates for UK, expat and international customers. The return of physical valuations also means that we are now able to welcome new applications up to 75% FTV for new builds and apartment buildings above six storeys and 70% FTV for HMOs and MUFBs. We have seen considerable demand from these specialist markets since launching our initial home finance proposition in 2018.

“Customers who applied for finance between 65% and 75% FTV, who have not had a valuation carried out, will see their applications proceed in earnest.”