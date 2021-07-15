Gatehouse Bank launches new larger loan product range

"UK expats, who often find it difficult to access finance, will particularly benefit from our lower rental rates"

Gatehouse Bank has launched a new tier of buy-to-let and Home Purchase Plan (HPP) products.

The new tier, for finance of £500,000 and over, will benefit from rates 0.20% lower than the equivalent products for smaller amounts.

For example, a two-year HPP product for UK residents at 65% FTV will carry a rate of 3.64% if the finance amount is below £500,000, and 3.44% if £500,000 or more.

Meanwhile, rates have been reduced across all of Gatehouse’s existing HPP and buy-to-let products for UK residents, UK expats and international residents. For buy-to-let, this applies whether buying as an individual or through a corporate entity.

Its five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products at 80% FTV for UK expats and international residents have fallen by 0.25% to 4.34% and by 0.35% to 4.74%, respectively.

A UK expat buy-to-let customer requiring finance of over £500,000 at 80% FTV fixed for two years will now be offered rates 0.45% lower than previously at 3.94%. An international buy-to-let customer wanting the same finance amount and FTV will now save 0.55% over two or five years at rates of 4.34% and 4.54% respectively.

UK expat HMO or MUFB customers requiring over £500,000 of finance will now be offered rates 0.45% to 0.55% lower than previously.

HPP and buy-to-let rates for UK customers, both individuals and corporate entities, have fallen by 0.10% across its two and five-year products, at both 65% and 80% FTV.

John Mace, product manager for home finance at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are always trying to find ways to expand and improve our range, and the changes we have made ensures our offering is even more accessible and competitive.

“UK expats, who often find it difficult to access finance, will particularly benefit from our lower rental rates, in addition to our manual underwriting process, which means that we treat every customer on an individual basis.”