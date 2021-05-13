Glenhawk joins Knowledge Bank

"Specialist lending is based on brokers understanding the criteria of the cases that they have in front of them, and Knowledge Bank provides Glenhawk with access to thousands of brokers."

Glenhawk has partnered with criteria search system Knowledge Bank.

Glenhawk’s regulated and unregulated product criteria will now be available on Knowledge Bank’s platform, which has over 125,000 individual criteria and lists products from over 250 lenders across the UK.

Knowledge Bank’s registered brokers will now have access to Glenhawk’s criteria, which includes residential, mixed commercial, second charge and refurbishment and can be turned around in as quickly as five days.

Jamie Pritchard, director of sales at Glenhawk, commented: “I know the power and opportunity that being part of Knowledge Bank provides for a lender, as we look to reach an even wider customer base with our regulated and unregulated bridging proposition. Specialist lending is based on brokers understanding the criteria of the cases that they have in front of them, and Knowledge Bank provides Glenhawk with access to thousands of brokers. This is an ideal time for Glenhawk to partner with Knowledge Bank as we continue to enhance and widen both our product proposition and distribution base. We have ambitious plans to grow the business, and I am excited to make brokers aware of the solutions we can offer their customers.”

Matthew Corker, operations director at Knowledge Bank, added: “Rarely do we get the opportunity to work with such a passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable team. Jamie, Christie and everyone at Glenhawk have worked closely with us in recent weeks to add their entire lending criteria in our bridging section on Knowledge Bank. The specialist lender's common sense approach to short term lending, regulated and unregulated product options, large maximum loan amount and fast turnaround times are sure to make them extremely popular with our members. Following the success of Glenhawk's appearance on our recent Criteria Clinic webinar we look forward to expanding our relationship further over the coming months."