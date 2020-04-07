Habito launches buy-to-let range to brokers through Dynamo

"Habito’s ‘Instant Decision’ guarantees brokers upfront speed and greater certainty that their client’s mortgage will move to completion."

Dynamo for Intermediaries has become the first mortgage club to gain access to Habito’s range of buy-to-let mortgage products.

Members can now access Habito’s extensive range of two, three, five, seven and 10-year fixed rate mortgages, which first launched in July 2019.

Rates start at 3.14% and are open to all including self-employed, first-time, retired and older landlords for both purchase and remortgage. Individual, limited company and portfolio applications are also eligible, with HMOs and multi-units being rolled out later this year.

The partnership is accompanied by the launch of a new intermediary portal at Habito.com/intermediaries which allows onboarded brokers quick access to Habito’s product range and lending criteria, plus the ability to generate an instant decision and submit a full mortgage application.

Ying Tan, founder and CEO of Dynamo for Intermediaries, said: “I have recognised many synergies between ourselves and Habito since their launch in 2016. With the same desire to innovate and provide a better customer journey, our two companies are a very natural fit and I am looking forward to seeing this strategic partnership develop further over the coming months.

“Alongside its competitive products, Habito’s ‘Instant Decision’ guarantees brokers upfront speed and greater certainty that their client’s mortgage will move to completion. Our aim at Dynamo for Intermediaries is always to provide our members with the necessary time and resources to increase both their business volume and profitability and innovations such as this have the potential to make a huge difference.”

Daniel Hegarty, founder and CEO at Habito, added: “At Habito, our aim is to make mortgages easier by bringing together the very best people and technology to realise simpler and more frictionless experiences for our customers. We’re proud to have brought to market the most innovative range of buy-to-let mortgages and have built a world-class broker portal from which to distribute beyond our internal brokerage. I’m delighted to be bringing that innovation to Dynamo for Intermediaries and opening up our range to their extensive membership of 3,000+ brokers.”