Mortgages

Habito makes 40-year fixed rate range available via brokers

Rozi Jones
|
4th August 2021
Habito has expanded the distribution of its long-term fixed rate mortgage range through brokers via Legal & General Mortgage Club and the Stonebridge network.

The 'Habito One' range launche in March and offers fixed terms between 10 and 40 years with rates starting from 2.99% without early repayment charges or exit fees.

Rates start from 2.99% at 60% LTV with a 40-year fixed rate available at 4.20%. A 40-year fixed rate at 90% LTV is available at 5.35% and all products come with a fixed fee of £1,995.

Habito has also expanded the range to include lower-priced deals with early repayment charges. At 60% LTV, rates start at 2.79%, rising to 4.19% at 90% LTV. The lender has also introduxed an 85% LTV 10-year fixed rate at 3.39% with a £995 product fee.

Alan Fitzpatrick, VP of lending at Habito, said: “We’ve had an incredible response to Habito One from our customer base, with the product’s unrivaled certainty and protection appealing to a range of homeowners at different stages of life with varying circumstances.

“We’ve seen particular interest from traditionally underserved customers, for instance those who are self-employed, or nearing retirement.

“We’ve built brilliant relationships with our external broker partners through our buy-to-let lending products and are very excited to be able to offer Habito’s expanded and developed residential mortgage range to those partners, for the first time.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “Habito is at the cutting edge of product innovation, creating new types of mortgage deals that are rooted in customer-centricity.

“Its Habito One range, specifically, will help many to gain certainty over their monthly repayments, helping them budget effectively for the future.

“We look forward to bringing these products to our community of advisers.”

