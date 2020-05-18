FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hampshire Trust Bank increases maximum LTV to 75%

Borrowers must have a buy-to-let track record and have taken no payment holidays across their portfolio

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2020
Charles McDowell HTB Hampshire Trust
"We are increasing our maximum LTV to 75% for the right type of deals - the right properties, the right yields and the right borrowers."

Hampshire Trust Bank is raising its maximum LTV on new borrowing to 75%.

All of the Bank's buy-to-let, HMO and semi-commercial deals are eligible up to 65%.

At 70% LTV, borrowing is available on a maximum loan size of £3m and on increased ICR hurdles of 10%, e.g. 125% for a limited company borrower is raised to 135%.

At the new maximum LTV of 75% LTV, the maximum loan size is currently £550,000 (or £750k inside M25) on an increased ICR of 15%.

At 75% LTV, the borrower must have a buy-to-let track record and have taken no payment holidays across their portfolio. The property must have been used as a rental property recently and new builds and studio flats are excluded.

Charles McDowell, managing director at HTB, said: “It is more important than ever that we continually review our lending criteria as more information comes to light. With immediate effect we are increasing our maximum LTV to 75% for the right type of deals - the right properties, the right yields and the right borrowers."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.