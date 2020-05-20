FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hampshire Trust Bank joins Knowledge Bank

Rozi Jones
20th May 2020
Marcus Dussard Castle Trust
"We are delighted to be able to join Knowledge Bank to bring our specialist lending proposition to an even wider audience of professional brokers and intermediaries."

Specialist buy-to-let and bridging lender, Hampshire Trust Bank, has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Knowledge Bank holds the full criteria of over 200 lenders and has over 100,000 individual pieces of criteria.

HTB’s specialist mortgages division provides a range of specialist mortgage solutions, including specialist buy-to-let, semi-commercial mortgages and bridging finance with loan amounts of up to £15m.

HTB lends to all types of borrowers including expats and foreign nationals, trusts and offshore companies against assets including MUFBs, HMOs, and semi-commercial property.

Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB, said: “We are delighted to be able to join Knowledge Bank to bring our specialist lending proposition to an even wider audience of professional brokers and intermediaries. The last two years have been spent significantly enhancing our proposition, distribution and delivery capabilities and so Knowledge Bank is the ideal partner to help us deliver this to a wider audience; delivering solutions for the more usual as well as complex borrowing requirements.”

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, added: “The team at HTB have really embraced Knowledge Bank and fully understand how we can not only get them in front of thousands of brokers immediately, but also how it fits into their overall distribution strategy. With traffic on our site increasing dramatically since the start of this pandemic, it’s a great time for HTB to come onboard and we look forward to working with them.”

