Hampshire Trust Bank launches new broker portal

Hampshire Trust Bank has launched a new broker portal which allows brokers to submit, upload and track applications online.

The portal, PUMA for Intermediaries, has been launched following a pilot and will be used for all new applications.

Lisa Crane, operations director at HTB, said: “Following a hugely successful trial with a number of our introducers, I’m pleased to be able to invite all our brokers to register to use the portal: we have emailed all our brokers with details together with an activation link.

“PUMA for Intermediaries allows brokers to submit new applications, upload documents and track cases online. This elimination of paperwork means improvements in efficiency and turnaround times. Once a case has been uploaded on the portal, there’s no need for a further application - users receive automated updates and cases can be tracked in real time.

“PUMA for Intermediaries has been created from scratch internally within HTB during the pandemic – nothing stops us in our drive to improve the service we provide to our brokers. I would like to give a shout out and a huge thank you to all the developers, analysts and testers who have worked tirelessly from their bedrooms and kitchen tables to get us to this point.”

Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB, added: “The HTB way of doing business is very much about a personalised approach: it’s how we’ve earned our reputation for being a truly specialist and award-winning lender. So, whilst the new portal is, of course, a great facilitator to even better turnaround and service, I want our brokers to know the full team: BDMs, lending managers, lending assessors, underwriters and completions officers are just as accessible as before to discuss and support each case.

“My message to brokers, is simple: if you liked doing business with us before, you’re going to love doing business with us now!"