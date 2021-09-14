FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hampshire Trust Bank refreshes buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
14th September 2021
Marcus Dussard
"With this product refresh and further enhanced service, we continue to be able to give brokers and borrowers what they’ve been asking for"

Hampshire Trust Bank has made a series of updates to its buy-to-let product range for lending up to £5m.

Two-year fixed rates now start at 3.84% up to 65% LTV, 3.99% at up to 70% LTV and 4.09% up to 75% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates are available at 3.99% up to 65% LTV, 4.14 up to 70% LTV and 4.19% up to 75% LTV.

Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB Specialist Mortgages, said: “We closely monitor lending and market conditions to offer competitive service and products to ensure our brokers have access to the most competitive propositions we have to offer. Being ready, willing and able to lend during all market cycles has meant we have continued to innovate and grow our capability to support the market at a time when landlords have needed us most”

“Nothing stops us in our drive to offer the best we can to our intermediary partners. Our recently launched broker portal, PUMA for Intermediaries, gives brokers the ability to submit new applications, upload documents and track cases online. Feedback has been incredible and I’m looking forward to being able to announce more new initiatives soon.

“With this product refresh and further enhanced service, we continue to be able to give brokers and borrowers what they’ve been asking for to support their ambitions and should be seen as a sign of our commitment to provide landlords access to a great service and compelling rates. I’ve said it before – if you liked doing business with us before, you’re going to love doing business with us now!”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.