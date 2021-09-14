Hampshire Trust Bank refreshes buy-to-let range

"With this product refresh and further enhanced service, we continue to be able to give brokers and borrowers what they’ve been asking for"

Hampshire Trust Bank has made a series of updates to its buy-to-let product range for lending up to £5m.

Two-year fixed rates now start at 3.84% up to 65% LTV, 3.99% at up to 70% LTV and 4.09% up to 75% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates are available at 3.99% up to 65% LTV, 4.14 up to 70% LTV and 4.19% up to 75% LTV.

Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB Specialist Mortgages, said: “We closely monitor lending and market conditions to offer competitive service and products to ensure our brokers have access to the most competitive propositions we have to offer. Being ready, willing and able to lend during all market cycles has meant we have continued to innovate and grow our capability to support the market at a time when landlords have needed us most”

“Nothing stops us in our drive to offer the best we can to our intermediary partners. Our recently launched broker portal, PUMA for Intermediaries, gives brokers the ability to submit new applications, upload documents and track cases online. Feedback has been incredible and I’m looking forward to being able to announce more new initiatives soon.

“With this product refresh and further enhanced service, we continue to be able to give brokers and borrowers what they’ve been asking for to support their ambitions and should be seen as a sign of our commitment to provide landlords access to a great service and compelling rates. I’ve said it before – if you liked doing business with us before, you’re going to love doing business with us now!”