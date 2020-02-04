Hampshire Trust Bank revamps buy-to-let offering

"This refresh gives our brokers additional certainty from the outset of what we can offer"

Hampshire Trust Bank has refreshed its buy-to-let and semi-commercial offering.

HTB now provides rates for loans up to £5m, an increase from £3m. Loans from £5m to £15m will be priced on application.

For loan sizes between £500,000 and £5m, two-year fixed rates start at 3.78% and five-year fixed rates are available from 4.09%.

The semi-commercial offering is expanded to allow properties where the residential value is at least 50% of the value of the whole property. Previously only properties where the residential value was at least 60% were permissible.

Alex Upton, sales director at HTB Specialist Mortgages, commented: “We already consider our lending offer to be market-leading in terms of flexibility and ability to cater for complex propositions however we always listen to feedback. This refresh gives our brokers additional certainty from the outset of what we can offer, empowering them to deliver fantastic and bespoke finance solutions to their clients.”