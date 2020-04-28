Hanley Economic to overhaul intermediary platform

"The DPR platform will provide significant enhancements to the intermediary experience and make it much easier for them to transact business with us."

Hanley Economic Building Society has partnered with DPR to begin an overhaul of its mortgage and savings platforms.

The overhaul will offer intermediary partners access to a new and improved online system which aims to speed up and simplify the application process.

Brokers will also be able to obtain a decision-in-principle through the system if appropriate, as well as access to a DIP referral scheme.

The project is expected to take 12 months in total and is scheduled to be completed by April 2021.

Mark Selby, CEO at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “After three years of breaking records with our commercial performance, and maintaining great service, it’s time to take the society to a more modern model. We will absolutely keep all the things our members love about Hanley Economic Building Society, but we have realised the need to expand our capacity and offer a more modern service.

“The core of our system has been the same for 25 years and we have maximised its capacity. We needed something more fit for the future and working with DPR is proving to be the perfect fit for our mortgage and savings platforms.”

Dave Patel, CEO and founder at DPR, commented: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Mark and the team as they start the transformation of their savings and mortgage business.

“Our strong focus on the building society sector and breadth of market understanding bears testament to our tried and tested solution capability. I’m confident that our solution will not only power their customer and broker-centric propositions once implemented but also enable them to adapt and continually evolve in the years to come.”

Lynsey Carter, head of operations at Hanley Economic, added: “The DPR platform will provide significant enhancements to the intermediary experience and make it much easier for them to transact business with us. We have considered all our customers, service users and intermediary partners in the decision to move the Society forward and we are looking forward to a new phase in the life of Hanley Economic.”