High-LTV and self-employed lending top broker queries

Primis Mortgage Network says its product desk resolved 2,186 broker queries during September – a rise of 21% on pre-Covid times.

Between April and September, the Network's product desk supported brokers with 12,364 queries in total, marking a 14% increase in the number of enquiries the team would usually receive in any given six-month period (10,800).

The majority of questions received during September were regarding the availability of high LTV deals and which lenders were operating in the market. The team also received a high number of queries from brokers with self-employed clients who were keen to understand how their income would be treated by lenders and which ones would consider government support measures, such as mortgage payment holidays, in applications.

The product desk team aims to resolve queries from advisers within four hours and is currently operating an email and call back only service while Covid–19 restrictions remain in place.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “As broker champions, we recognise the importance of supporting and investing in our advisers so they can provide customers with the best possible outcomes – particularly at this time. This is demonstrated by today’s figures, reflecting the work of our highly skilled product desk team in assisting brokers as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact advisers’ business.

"Sharing best practice is at the heart of what we do, and we are confident that with the expertise of our product desk, advisers will be better equipped to best serve customers as the pandemic continues.”