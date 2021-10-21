Hinckley & Rugby joins Submissions Brain

"Submissions Brain can make a dramatic improvement to broker workloads, saving vast amounts of time when submitting DIPs or full applications with our partner lenders."

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society is the first regional society to go live on Submissions Brain (formerly Lendex), the multi-lender application and submission gateway from Mortgage Brain.

The platform enables brokers to be able to carry out multiple DIPs and/or full mortgage applications and share documentation with partner lenders.

The new partnership enables intermediaries to complete and submit a full mortgage application to Hinckley & Rugby through a standalone form via the Submissions Brain platform, which is sent to the lender via secure email.

Hinckley & Rugby is the latest in a series of new lender additions to the Submissions Brain system, joining the likes of Accord Mortgages, TSB, Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society, and Platform.

Carolyn Thornley-Yates, head of mortgage proposition and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, said: “We understand the appeal to our intermediaries of online solutions and are keen to embrace technology which will remove barriers to submission and help our team of mortgage specialists and our broker partners to operate more efficiently. This partnership between Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries and Submissions Brain is the perfect example of the mortgage market investing in and developing the integration of digital channels in the best interests of our borrowers.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, commented: “I’m delighted that Hinckley & Rugby Building Society is now live on Submissions Brain. There is no question that Submissions Brain can make a dramatic improvement to broker workloads, saving vast amounts of time when submitting DIPs or full applications with our partner lenders. We have a host of other lenders joining the Submissions Brain gateway soon, which will mean even greater efficiencies for intermediaries.”