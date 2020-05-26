HL Partnership members gain free MBT trial

"Easy access to the most up-to-date affordability results from multiple lenders is a key element in providing the most suitable product recommendation."

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has collaborated with HL Partnership to offer its members a free three-month trial of MBT Affordability, followed by discounted pricing.

MBT Affordability gives brokers access to the affordability calculations of more than 40 lenders from a single form. HL Partnership members can access the free trial of the platform with immediate effect and will soon be able to take advantage of integrated affordability sourcing through MBT’s partnership with Twenty7Tec.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “Lenders regularly update with their affordability calculations, particularly in the current environment, and so easy access to the most up-to-date affordability results from multiple lenders is a key element in providing the most suitable product recommendation.

“Many members of HL Partnership are already MBT customers and now all members of the network can benefit from tech-driven affordability research thanks to this exclusive offer. After the free three-month trial period, we are confident that advisers will take advantage of the reduced subscription so that they can continue to deliver their clients the most appropriate lender recommendations based on the latest affordability information.”

Neil Hoare, commercial director at HL Partnership, said: “In the mortgage market we are really pleased to see new technology solutions such as MBT understand and deliver their support to the modern-day adviser. By creating efficiencies, and bringing greater accuracy to decision making process, we know customers will receive the level of service they deserve and expect. In today’s connected world, competition is becoming ever greater and by providing members the right technology solutions we believe it will enhance the adviser/customer relationship."