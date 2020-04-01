FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Hodge becomes latest lender to suspend applications

Hodge is extending remote valuations up to 60% LTV across all products.

Rozi Jones
|
1st April 2020
stop pause time block

Hodge is the latest lender to stop accepting new purchase applications due to the "challenges brought about by Covid-19 and the Government’s recent announcement about house purchases".

Additionally, the Bank has withdrawn its portfolio buy-to-let range, reduced the maximum LTV to 60% across all products, and is restricting remortgages to like-for-like transactions only.

Hodge is extending remote valuations up to 60% LTV across all products, with a maximum valuation of £1m in London and the M25, and £750,000 elsewhere.

It confirmed that any cases already submitted will not be affected, subject to Hodge being able to carry out a valuation.

In line with Government guidance, Hodge is also offering a three-month payment holiday to those affected by Covid-19 and will also extend mortgage offers for up to three months if contracts have been exchanged.

