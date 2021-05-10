Hodge expands business development team

"Developing effective and sustainable relationships with our brokers is key, which is why, at Hodge we pair up field and telephony BDMs to give brokers a more tailored and responsive service."

Hodge has appointed two new telephony business development managers, Cara Thompson and Alan Crawley, to increase its support for brokers.

Cara Thompson joins the firm as telephony BDM for the Welsh M4 corridor. Prior to this, Thompson worked as a mortgage broker specialising in the new build space and spent time at Redrow Homes and Principality Building Society.

Alan Crawley joins as telephony BDM for London and the South East. Crawley has 18 years of extensive experience in financial services, working in a variety of business development roles at Barclays.

Business development director at Hodge, Emma Graham, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cara and Alan to the team. Both have a solid track record in managing intermediary relationships which will be invaluable in their new positions.

“We have also increased capacity across our underwriting team with three new hires since the beginning of the year to ensure we can sustain our servicing capabilities. Hodge is all about going the extra mile for our brokers.”