FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hodge expands business development team

Rozi Jones
|
10th May 2021
Social media business tech
"Developing effective and sustainable relationships with our brokers is key, which is why, at Hodge we pair up field and telephony BDMs to give brokers a more tailored and responsive service."

Hodge has appointed two new telephony business development managers, Cara Thompson and Alan Crawley, to increase its support for brokers.

Cara Thompson joins the firm as telephony BDM for the Welsh M4 corridor. Prior to this, Thompson worked as a mortgage broker specialising in the new build space and spent time at Redrow Homes and Principality Building Society.

Alan Crawley joins as telephony BDM for London and the South East. Crawley has 18 years of extensive experience in financial services, working in a variety of business development roles at Barclays.

Business development director at Hodge, Emma Graham, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cara and Alan to the team. Both have a solid track record in managing intermediary relationships which will be invaluable in their new positions.

“Developing effective and sustainable relationships with our brokers is key, which is why, at Hodge we pair up field and telephony BDMs to give brokers a more tailored and responsive service.

“We have also increased capacity across our underwriting team with three new hires since the beginning of the year to ensure we can sustain our servicing capabilities. Hodge is all about going the extra mile for our brokers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.