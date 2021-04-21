FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Hodge reduces holiday let and later life product rates

"We have taken a long hard look at the market, listened to what brokers and their customers are asking for and have amended our proposition accordingly."

Hodge has reduced rates across its holiday let and 75% LTV 50+ products by 0.20%. It has also added a two-year discounted rate up to 75% LTV across its later life product range.

The specialist lender recently increased the maximum LTV from 70% to 75% across its later life range and increased its maximum loan size from £1m to £1.5m.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “The first quarter of 2021 has been a period of resetting and reassessing for our team. We have taken a long hard look at the market, listened to what brokers and their customers are asking for and have amended our proposition accordingly.

“Hodge is known as a lender that is innovative and flexible and reacts to the needs and wants of its clients and we will continue to do so as the property and mortgage market settles down and alters after one of the toughest years we have experienced.”

